Bounce to premiere sixth and final season of Saints & Sinners on April 3

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --­ The saints and the sinners will have a winner-take-all clash this spring.

Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will air the sixth and final season of its hit original drama series "Saints & Sinners" Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting April 3. Video here.

"Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season," said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series. "We thank our amazing cast and crew for an incredible run and look forward to sharing the final eight episodes with viewers Sunday nights this spring."

Consumers can catch up on "Saints & Sinners" on Brown Sugar, Bounce's subscription-video-on-demand service. "Saints & Sinners" seasons 1-5 are available in their entirety with final-season episodes being added every Monday after their Bounce premieres. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, "Saints & Sinners" centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder. The cast is led by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Dawn Halfkenny, Karlie Redd, Ashani Roberts and Kaye Singleton.

"Saints & Sinners" is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson ("Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story," "Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story," "Tales, Pride & Prejudice"). Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner/executive producer of the series.

Media contact: Jim Weiss, (770) 672-6504

About Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour TV, Amazon Prime Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Vizio Smartcast, Android TV, Xbox, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. There is a free seven-day trial period for subscribers. A monthly subscription is $3.99.

About Bounce

Bounce features a mix of original series, movies and specials, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures and events with programming seen over the air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over the top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce and Brown Sugar are part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bounce-to-premiere-sixth-and-final-season-of-saints--sinners-on-april-3-301473982.html

