A Trio of High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

Dividend investors could be interested in the following stocks, since they offer much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The U.S. benchmark index yields 1.32% as of the close of trading on Tuesday. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks.

Johnson & Johnson

The first company dividend investors could be interested in is Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial), a New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drug giant.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $170.88 per share, Johnson & Johnson offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.45% and a forward dividend yield of 2.48%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share on Dec. 7, 2021. The next quarterly dividend will be in line with the previous one and will be paid on March 8. The company has been paying dividends for approximately 59 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $183.76 per share.

The share price has risen by 6.4% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $449.91 billion and a 52-week range of $151.47 to $179.92.

The 14-day relative strength index of 57 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Exxon Mobil Corp

The second company dividend investors could be interested in is Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM, Financial), an Irving, Texas-based producer of crude oil and natural gas.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $80.83 per share, Exxon Mobil Corp. grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.38% and a forward dividend yield of 4.41%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per common share on Dec. 10, 2021. The next quarterly dividend will be in line with the previous one and will be paid on March 10. The company has been paying dividends for approximately 39 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $79.68 per share.

The share price has increased by 68.89% over the past year for a market capitalization of $337.42 billion and a 52-week range of $45.42 to $81.51.

The 14-day relative strength index of 77 suggests the stock is not far from overbought levels.

Pfizer Inc.

The third company dividend investors could be interested in is Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial), a New York-based drug giant.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $53.07 per share, Pfizer Inc. offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.96% and a forward dividend yield of 3.01%. The last quarterly payment of $0.39 per common share was made on Dec. 6, 2021 The next quarterly dividend will be $0.40 per share and will be paid on March 4. The company has been paying dividends for approximately 32 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $60.76 per share.

The share price has risen by 52.76% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $298.07 billion and a 52-week range of $33.36 to $61.71.

The 14-day relative strength index of 46 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.