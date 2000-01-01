3 Graham's Lost Formula Stocks to Consider for February

After seeing a sell-off for most of January, two market indexes rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday. The S&P 500 Index was up 13.95 points, or 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 18 points, or 0.1%, lower.

As a result, investors may be looking to buy companies that qualify for Benjamin Graham’s Lost Formula screen, a Premium GuruFocus feature.

Prior to his death in 1976, the author of "Security Analysis" and "The Intelligent Investor" developed a refined formula that screened for companies with a price-earnings ratio of less than 10 and an equity-to-asset ratio of at least 0.5. The formula got its name from that fact that he was unable to publish it before his passing; therefore, it was lost from public knowledge for a time.

A backtest of the strategy from 1926 to 1976 showed it would have outperformed the Dow benchmark by approximately twice as much.

The screener found that as of Feb. 2, three new companies that met the criteria were Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( MDGL, Financial), NOW Inc. ( DNOW, Financial) and Skillsoft Corp. ( SKIL, Financial).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( MDGL, Financial) has a $1.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $61.92 on Wednesday with a price-book ratio of 4.52 and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.77.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops novel therapeutics targeting the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Over the past year, the stock has fallen more than 40%.

GuruFocus rated Madrigal’s financial strength 6 out of 10. Despite having a comfortable level of interest coverage, the Sloan ratio is indicative of poor earnings quality.

The company does not currently have a score for profitability, but its returns on equity, assets and capital are negative and underperform a majority of competitors. The low Piotroski F-Score of 1 out of 9 also suggests Madrigal’s operations are in poor shape. It also has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest holding with 0.18% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies also has a position.

NOW

NOW ( DNOW, Financial) has a market cap of $1 billion; its shares were trading around $8.98 on Wednesday with a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-sales ratio of 0.64 and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.63.

The company, which is headquartered in Houston, distributes oil drilling equipment around the world. It also provides maintenance, repair and operating supplies to the energy and industrial markets.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

NOW’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although it has a comfortable level of interest coverage, the low Altman Z-Score of 1.69 warns the company could be at risk of going bankrupt. The Sloan ratio is also indicative of poor earnings quality.

The company’s profitability scored a 4 out of 10 rating on the back of negative margins and returns that underperform over half of its industry peers. NOW has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6, meaning operations are typical for a stable company. The company has also recorded a decline in revenue per share in recent years.

With a 4.81% stake, Simons’ firm has the largest stake in NOW. Other top guru investors are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio).

Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( SKIL, Financial) has a $944.8 million market cap; its shares were trading around $7.06 on Wednesday with a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-sales ratio of 5.49 and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.5.

The Nashua, New Hampshire-based educational technology company produces learning management system software and content.

Since going public via special purpose acquisition company in June 2021, the stock has tumbled more than 30%.

GuruFocus rated Skillsoft’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of a low Altman Z-Score of 0.29 that indicates it could be in danger of bankruptcy.

The company’s profitability fared even worse with a 1 out of 10 rating as it is being weighed down by negative margins and returns that underperform a majority of competitors. Skillsoft also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is currently the only guru invested in the stock with 0.12% of its outstanding shares.