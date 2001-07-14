AECOM achieves No. 1 ranking by Fortune magazine as the World's Most Admired Company in its industry for a second year

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM, Financial), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has achieved the No. 1 ranking on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in its industry for a second year. This is the eighth consecutive year that the Company has been recognized on the list.

“Our industry-leading position on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is a reflection of the outstanding contributions from our global teams who are collaborating to develop innovative solutions and deliver exceptional results for our clients,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “As we progress our %3Ci%3EThink+and+Act+Globally%3C%2Fi%3E strategy, we are committed to continue creating long-term value for all our stakeholders and making AECOM the best place to be in our industry where our nearly 50,000 professionals can grow meaningful careers with even more opportunity to deliver a better world.”

AECOM celebrated numerous accomplishments during fiscal 2021 to deliver for its employees, clients, communities and stockholders:

Alongside increasing investment in its people and innovation, the Company achieved strong financial performance that exceeded expectations on every key financial metric.

Advancing its leading position for environmental, social and governance (ESG) related services, the Company launched its Sustainable+Legacies strategy to embed sustainable development and resilience across the company’s work, improve social outcomes for communities, achieve net-zero carbon emissions, and enhance its governance. Additionally, the Company published its first+global+ESG+report in November 2021 that further details the substantive ESG initiatives within its operations.

The Company introduced Digital+AECOMto help clients accelerate their digital journeys and achieve better project outcomes.

The Company furthered its equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives through its commitment to building safe and respectful work environments where everyone can thrive.

"We are proud to be once again recognized by Fortune as the World’s Most Admired Company in our industry thanks to the incredible accomplishments by our people to deliver the most technically-challenging projects more innovatively, efficiently and sustainably,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “As a leading employer, we are further investing in our people through our Freedom to Grow global framework to ensure they have the balance, flexibility, resources and tools they need to do their best work and provide the best of AECOM to our clients.”

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations and determined the best-regarded companies by asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The complete World’s Most Admired Companies list and details on the methodology can be found on the %3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E+website.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005546/en/