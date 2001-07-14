Comcast and ViacomCBS Announce Full Regulatory Approval for SkyShowtime

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), today announced that SkyShowtime, their new streaming joint venture, has received full regulatory approval and plans to launch in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes starting later this year.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, said, “We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets.”

Sarhan was named CEO of SkyShowtime earlier this year. A veteran of both Comcast and ViacomCBS, Sarhan also spent over a decade at the subscription television service EPIX. As EVP and General Manager of EPIX, he secured full national distribution with MVPDs and launched EPIX’s direct to consumer service, leading the company through its fastest period of revenue growth and more than doubling subscribers.

SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in the following markets: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

SkyShowtime’s vast offering will span 10,000 hours of content across all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries/factual content, and more.

Further details on SkyShowtime, including pricing, will be announced at a later date.

About SkyShowtime:

SkyShowtime is a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) entertainment service that will launch later this year.

A joint venture of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), SkyShowtime brings together the combined resources of both companies, direct-to-consumer experience, and the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from across the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including titles from NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures, Sky Studios, Peacock, Paramount+, SHOWTIME®, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

SkyShowtime will be available in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes. It will be offered in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

