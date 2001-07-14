AMN Healthcare Named as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022

For the third year in a row, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has been named one of the country’s most responsible companies by Newsweek and Statista Action for its commitment and action to promote social justice, advance corporate accountability and transparency, and support diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities.

“The entire team at AMN Healthcare strongly believes that corporations can and should be powerful forces for positive change in our local, national, and global communities to benefit the lives of all people,” said AMN Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Susan Salka. “We are thrilled that our company’s shared efforts have now received this national ranking three years in a row. The AMN team will continue to step up our strategic action that continues to make a positive difference in the world.”

The 2022 ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies is based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three areas of ESG -- environment, social and corporate governance. Included in the rankings was a survey among over 11,000 U.S. residents about on how the company’s corporate social responsibility activities are publicly perceived. The list of top performing companies in corporate social responsibility in the United States is developed by Newsweek, a premier news magazine, and Statista, which develops and publishes worldwide established industry rankings and company listings.

America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 ranking reflects AMN’s total efforts to advance diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in the company and community, while proactively engaging in a wide range of important causes through investment and team member participation. AMN also places a very high priority on transparency and ethical practices in corporate governance.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005765/en/