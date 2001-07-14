Carvana Super Bowl Advertising Debut Promises Fans: We'll Drive You Happy™

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, announces its Super Bowl national advertising debut to show customers that their Carvana experience will leave them feeling energized, cared for and empowered. Carvana’s position as the fastest organic growth auto retailer in U.S. history proves it has successfully changed the way people buy and sell cars. Powered by a community of more than 20,000 team members who believe in treating people better, it's also improving the way people feel about car buying as shown in its newest+TV+commercial about an endearing “oversharer” who, comically, can’t stop talking about Carvana.

Carvana's new 30 second ad premiering during the "Big Game" features the "Oversharing Mom" who can't stop talking about her Carvana experience.

“Our customer is at the center of everything we do and ‘Your next customer may be your mom’ is a value that’s central to our DNA, so much so that it inspired our Super Bowl national advertising debut to show our commitment to ensuring our customers have a positive Carvana car shopping, buying or selling experience,” says Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Our in-house team had a lot of fun developing this new campaign to be light-hearted and relatable so people understand how, at Carvana, We’ll Drive You Happy™.”

Carvana has bought and sold well over a million cars with customers while achieving an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 4.7 out of five star customer experience rating average. In a complex industry, Carvana keeps it simple. Carvana’s transparency gives customers choice and control over their financial decisions. Since day one, Carvana’s core values have guided its decisions while aiming to be a force for good in car ownership. Through a constant focus on the customer and innovation for the past decade, Carvana set the new automotive retail standard for how customers should be treated: with care, honesty and respect.

Carvana believes that everyone deserves straightforward access to car ownership and offers as-soon-as-next-day delivery of its nationwide inventory to more than 80 percent of the U.S. population. Its intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling and financing experience enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its 30 patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

