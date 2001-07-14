Fiserv Certified as a Great Place to Work Across Latin America

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been certified as a Great+Place+to+Work%26reg%3B in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Argentina and Uruguay. The Great Place to Work program recognizes organizational culture in more than 60 countries and evaluates the work environment and multiple dimensions of trust among a company's employees, who participate anonymously and voluntarily.

“Being selected as a Great Place to Work by the people who know our company best, our associates, is a particularly meaningful honor. This distinction confirms our position in the industry as a leading employer brand, and we’re proud that our commitment to diversity and inclusion has created a supportive culture in which our associates can be themselves as they grow their careers and deliver great results for our clients,” said Fernanda Pacheco, senior vice president of Human Resources for Latin America at Fiserv.

Surveys were conducted in Latin America at the end of 2021, during which Fiserv associates evaluated the company in five areas: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

The values highlighted by Fiserv associates in the survey were diversity, communication, collaboration, integrity, justice, teamwork, commitment and innovation. Associates provided the highest rankings in areas including fair treatment regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender or age; the ability to ask any reasonable question to their managers and receive a direct answer; affirmation that the company is a physically safe place to work; pride of working in the organization; and the ability to be their true selves in the workplace.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace that celebrates originality and inspires innovation,” said Gustavo Marin, head of Latin America at Fiserv. “Our people are what makes Fiserv a great place to work, and we’re encouraged to continue to enable their growth and success as we evolve and expand.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture and, since 1992, has led the industry with a rigorous, data-based model for quantifying the associate experience, The+Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Model%26trade%3B. These deep insights were used to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The model consists of five dimensions:

Credibility : Associates see management as credible (believable, trustworthy); assesses associates’ perceptions of management’s communication practices, competence and integrity

: Associates see management as credible (believable, trustworthy); assesses associates’ perceptions of management’s communication practices, competence and integrity Respect : Associates feel respected by management; assesses associates’ perceptions of professional support, collaboration and involvement in decisions, and the level of care management shows for associates as people

: Associates feel respected by management; assesses associates’ perceptions of professional support, collaboration and involvement in decisions, and the level of care management shows for associates as people Fairness : Associates believe management practices and policies are fair; assesses the equity, impartiality and justice associates experience in the workplace

: Associates believe management practices and policies are fair; assesses the equity, impartiality and justice associates experience in the workplace Pride : Measures how associates feel about their own individual impact through their work, their pride in the work of their team and their pride in the company overall

: Measures how associates feel about their own individual impact through their work, their pride in the work of their team and their pride in the company overall Camaraderie: Measures whether associates believe their company is a strong community where colleagues are friendly, supportive and welcoming

Last month, the Fiserv technology center in Nenagh, Ireland, was named as a 2022 Great Place to Work for a fourth consecutive year.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more about Fiserv in Latin America at fiserv.com%2Fen-la and visit our global+careers+site to discover opportunities in an environment where leadership, innovation and collaboration are valued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses in more than 100 countries worldwide, processing more than 12,000 transactions a second. Its services include account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

