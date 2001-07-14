Schwab Recognized in 2022 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List for Fifth Consecutive Year

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced that it has been named as one of Fortune magazine’s top 50 World's Most Admired Companies for the fifth consecutive year. The annual survey ranks the world’s largest companies based on attributes related to corporate reputation and financial performance.

Schwab finished second in the Securities and Asset Management category, with a top rank for innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, quality of management, long-term investment value, and quality of products/services.

“I have never been more grateful to our 33,000 employees for their service to our clients,” said Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger. “Recognition like this would not be possible without their commitment to building trust and loyalty with our clients each and every day by serving them as we ourselves would expect to be served. They never forget that the true measure of our company’s reputation is our level of success in delighting every client, of every size, every time they engage with us.”

Schwab’s focus on creating a culture of service, teamwork, and seeing challenges "Through Clients' Eyes" has also consistently resulted in the company’s recognition as a top place to work in major markets that Schwab serves. The company has also been recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine since 2012 and received a 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index since 2004.

Methodology

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation, beginning with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. Fortune winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 640 in 28 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 640; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. (For complete rankings, visit fortune.com.)

To select the 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,740 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.

The difference in the voting rolls explains why some results can seem at odds with each other.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005807/en/