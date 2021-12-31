Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, British American Tobacco PLC, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: NEAR, ICF, ALHC, DG, FNDX, IAT, PFE, ABT, IIPR, IJK, CAT, UPS, NXDT, SQQQ,
- Added Positions: BTI, QQQ, RSP, IVV, GBDC, FALN, TIP, SCHD, BGS, USMV, NFLX, VHT, IWM, XOM, MGNI, GRWG, F, MDB, EFV, SPYG, FVRR, EFG, GSK, UPST, IUSB, ESGU, CRWD, ESTC, EIX, MMP, XLE, HUBS, HYZN, IVE, IJR, STWD, ANET, VEA, VZ, SLRC, PMT, FDT, WBIT, VO, ANIX, MSOS, COST, VOO, DPZ, VWO, BOMN, USB, FLGT, RDVY, MGV, PM, AFIN, ABR, HYG, GLD, DNA, ACRE, CHMI, BNDX, IGM, NRZ,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, ZS, TTD, MO, MSFT, NOW, AAPL, SHOP, IXN, ESGE, VLUE, NVDA, TSLA, ETSY, DDOG, IXG, AMD, COMT, RPRX, NEE, FIXD, ITOT, ARKK, ABBV, LMBS, LQD, SLV, BCE, AMZN, ISRG, JNJ, CIM, IYE, XLF, FTA, FVD, IHI, BSV, MBB, BBDC, BRT, PPL, IJH, FTSL, FTC, CLX, FAAR, FISV, HD, SPY, XLU, XLI, XLY, REMX, JMIN, FMF, ABNB, KREF, CSCO, KMI,
- Sold Out: TEAM, AGNC, T, APTS, NLY, CMO, OKTA, TRTX, MELI, PSEC, STMP, PAYC, MTUM, TDOC, APPN, CRSP, ZTS, BSY, HEI, WIX, TRU, INTU, GDX, ADBE, DIS, NICE, FSK, CVX, PLTR, GM, ROKU, ENB, FTSM, LLY, ARKG, FND, VGM, ORAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Concorde Asset Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,170 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 68,383 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 89,072 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,451 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 136,435 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 16,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $208.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 169.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 57,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 234.47%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.60%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 70,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 137,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.623700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 54.03%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.266000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 17,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 58.64%. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $257.254600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 36.92%. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 18,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 20.34%. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 55,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.55%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 2,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 30.18%. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $581.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 1,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.
