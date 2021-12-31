Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, British American Tobacco PLC, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: NEAR, ICF, ALHC, DG, FNDX, IAT, PFE, ABT, IIPR, IJK, CAT, UPS, NXDT, SQQQ,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, British American Tobacco PLC, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, AT&T Inc, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,170 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 68,383 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 89,072 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,451 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 136,435 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 16,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 68,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $208.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 169.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 57,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 234.47%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.60%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 70,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 137,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.623700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 54.03%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.266000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 17,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 58.64%. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $257.254600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 36.92%. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 18,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 20.34%. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 55,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.55%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 2,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 30.18%. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $581.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Concorde Asset Management, LLC still held 1,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.