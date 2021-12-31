Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Buys Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: LPX, EVGO, NVCR, CHTR, BIRD, BYND, MTCH, ZEN, ROKU, AZO, NFLX, ARGX, NTLA, MNST, MSI, PHM, DGX, YUM, FTCH, ABNB, ATO, CM, CHKP, DPZ, ETN, FITB, LEN, NWL, NUE, PAYX, PEG, RHI, SIVB, SGEN, WDC, WY, LULU, FTNT, SNAP, BKR, AOS, ALNY, NLY, ARW, BIO, BWA, BG, CCJ, TPR, GLW, CCI, DVA, D, EXPD, GRMN, HSIC, IPG, SJM, LKQ, LH, MHK, VTRS, NI, OMC, PPG, PGR, RF, RSG, ROP, SEIC, TXT, TSN, WAB, WBA, ANTM, WHR, WTW, TECK, IPGP, TMUS, FOLD, MASI, ULTA, MSCI, AGNC, HII, HZNP, GWRE, FATE, ISEE, LE, FWONK, SYF, BKI, Z, RGNX, HPE, TTD, VST, BHVN, ARVN, HOOD, LCID, EAGG, IXN, JXI, KXI, PICK, A, ALB, ALL, AEE, AEP, AIZ, BMO, BNS, GIB, CPB, CE, CINF, CLF, ED, CMI, DTE, DLR, DISCA, DD, EMN, ETR, EXC, FFIV, FE, BEN, GPS, HAS, HOLX, JNPR, KNX, KR, LII, LBTYA, BBWI, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, TAP, ES, ON, PCAR, PTC, PLUG, RL, PCH, PSA, QGEN, PWR, RPM, RJF, RY, SBAC, SGMO, SRE, SNA, SO, STLD, GL, UHS, VMC, WCN, XEL, OC, LBTYK, ACM, DFS, MRTX, DISCK, KL, GNRC, EPAM, NWSA, CNHI, QURE, CYBR, ASND, RUN, GBT, RACE, ELAN, KOD, ALLO, DELL, FOXA, ZM, CTVA, CLVT, INMD, DKNG, PLBY, RKLY, RIVN, KWEB, VNQ, AES, AAP, APH, WTRG, AJG, AN, CADE, CADE, BBY, CMS, CDNS, CWT, CNP, LUMN, CGNX, DAR, EXP, EME, EXR, FNF, FWRD, EHC, HSY, HRL, HUBB, IIVI, IDA, JKHY, KLAC, KEY, MDU, MFC, MTZ, MAS, MKC, MCK, MPW, NRG, ORLY, ODFL, PPL, PNW, RS, SMG, STX, SIRI, SWKS, SLF, SNX, TTWO, TDY, TTEK, TD, UGI, X, VMI, VNO, WRB, WCC, EVRG, WTFC, WEC, ICL, ST, NXPI, BLMN, ARMK, QRVO, SUM, LSXMK, SWCH, BE, CWK, VRT, TW, CARR, BEPC, DIDI, ESMT, GRAB, OP, IVE, VHT, XHB, XLY,

TSLA, MA, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, TMO, UNH, ICE, AMD, ALGN, FIS, ZTS, EW, AAPL, ISRG, NKE, ROL, PANW, MCD, MSFT, PEP, CRM, SBUX, TDOC, BIIB, CL, WDAY, ABT, DXCM, LLY, ILMN, VRTX, V, EEM, MMM, PG, SYK, GMED, TNDM, NTRA, OTIS, ABMD, ADBE, ARWR, NVDA, TROW, TSM, IOVA, PYPL, GH, EXAS, MRK, ETSY, PINS, TXG, IWM, ACN, AMP, HPQ, MCO, PODD, PACB, APLS, APD, AKAM, AMED, BLK, DHR, FAST, GE, GS, JPM, MDT, MS, LIN, BKNG, TXN, WM, WFC, ZBRA, ZBH, CRSP, TWST, CSTL, PLTR, AMT, BAC, BMY, EA, EL, FCX, INFY, JCI, LOGI, ROK, VRSN, DIS, HCA, SHV, AME, ADM, BAX, CAT, CI, CSCO, C, EMR, EQIX, NEE, FDX, HUM, IBN, INTC, UBS, VZ, AWK, LYB, BABA, DBX, DOW, ALC, ACWI, IGF, VOO, CB, T, ATVI, AMAT, ADSK, BSX, CBRE, CVS, COF, SCHW, CVX, CTAS, DHI, XRAY, DUK, EOG, EIX, EXPE, HDB, HON, IP, LRCX, LOW, MAR, MU, PKG, PVH, ROST, TJX, TGT, UNP, URI, WAT, WYNN, EBAY, BX, PM, DG, SHOP, SRG, SE, WH, GDX, GLD, IXJ, SOXX, VGK, XLF, AMGN, ADP, BA, CME, KO, STZ, TCOM, ECL, GILD, HAL, IBM, IFF, MDLZ, MMC, MCHP, NVR, ORCL, PFE, QCOM, SLB, UPS, RTX, CMG, CG, IQV, IR, UBER, BNTX, ONON, EMB, EWZ, IJR, IYH, RSP, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, BIDU, COO, CTSH, AVIR, IDXX, AON, XBI, CMCSA, HD, EBND, COST, XOM, NEM, WMT, NOW, BRK.B, EWG, LQD, GOLD, AZN, PLD, XLV,

Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Baidu Inc, The Cooper Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. As of 2021Q4, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 615 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,494,920 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38084.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 260,876 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,983,879 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 2,186,191 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 182,649 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in EVgo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,527,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 299,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $598.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38084.42%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 1,494,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $397.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 813,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $602.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 256,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1637.09%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 206,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 174.25%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 738,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.