Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Buys Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Baidu Inc

1 minutes ago
Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Banque Pictet & Cie Sa (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Baidu Inc, The Cooper Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. As of 2021Q4, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 615 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banque+pictet+%26+cie+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,494,920 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38084.42%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 260,876 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  3. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,983,879 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 2,186,191 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 182,649 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: EVgo Inc (EVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in EVgo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,527,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 299,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $598.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Allbirds Inc (BIRD)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38084.42%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 1,494,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $397.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 813,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $602.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 256,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 1637.09%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 206,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 174.25%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 738,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Sold Out: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

Sold Out: VanEck Russia ETF (RSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA. Also check out:

1. BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA keeps buying
