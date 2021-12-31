Grace Capital Buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tesla Inc, Jasper Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, JSPR, BKEPP.PFD, NSC, MMP, HSY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tesla Inc, Jasper Therapeutics Inc, Alphabet Inc, Blueknight Energy Partners LP, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace Capital. As of 2021Q4, Grace Capital owns 139 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,547 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 12,064 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,219 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,909 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%

Grace Capital initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital initiated holding in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 218,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital initiated holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $278.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $197.939800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 777.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $308.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $3000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 173.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 168.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grace Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Grace Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Grace Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Grace Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.

Grace Capital sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Grace Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.