Grace Capital Buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tesla Inc, Jasper Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TSLA, JSPR, BKEPP.PFD, NSC, MMP, HSY,
- Added Positions: VCR, GOOGL, NEO, XLE, SPY, UNP, NVDA, PSX, PFE, AAPL, V, MGK, YUM, PYPL, PLRX, EMLP, MCD, QQQ, CVS, FB, IYK, CRWD, YUMC, JPM, ABBV, CBOE, XOM, UPS, IRDM, SHW, RKUNY, PM, GBT, WY, JNJ, IMGN, PFFD, CAT, MSGS, MO, VNT, EMQQ, IPGP, MSFT, MDT, LLY, WAT, BBIO, PNC, EW, ABC, CQP, GGG, AVY, DHR, CCI, CHCO, OKTA,
- Reduced Positions: ARCC, LQD, GOOG, CDAY, ADYYF, HD, PTON, BABA, ADBE, NSA, COST, CRM, USPH, IIPR, VZIO,
- Sold Out: VNQ, VHT, JNK, SRLN, TIP, VGT, VOX, XLRN, VGSH, ROKU, LOW, VFH, PRG, VDC, ARKF, BAC, NRIX, LX, PEAK, LHX, RDY, SE, EEM,
For the details of Grace Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grace+capital/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Grace Capital
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,547 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 12,064 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,219 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,909 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
Grace Capital initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)
Grace Capital initiated holding in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 218,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEPP.PFD)
Grace Capital initiated holding in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Grace Capital initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $278.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Grace Capital initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Grace Capital initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $197.939800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Grace Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 777.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $308.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Grace Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $3000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Grace Capital added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 173.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Grace Capital added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 168.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Grace Capital added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Grace Capital added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Grace Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Grace Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Grace Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Grace Capital sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Grace Capital sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Grace Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Grace Capital. Also check out:
1. Grace Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grace Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grace Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grace Capital keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs