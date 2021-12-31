Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Primoris Services Corp

New Purchases: KNSL, WSM, WAL, AMD, ENTG, MED, QLYS, SOFI, SOFI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, PayPal Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Amedisys Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Davidson Capital Management Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,386 shares, 24.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 53,611 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 213,645 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 61,366 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 2,819 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $241.45, with an estimated average price of $198.17. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $162.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.382200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $131.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $357.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Primoris Services Corp. The sale prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9.