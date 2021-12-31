WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom Inc

Added Positions: LULU, GS, NOW, SCHW, RSP, ZM, XLB, BRK.B, GIB, BAX, CRM, ANTM, UPS, CHD, TSM, AMZN, IYW, VOO, FDN, ABBV, NFLX, LMT, IWN, GRMN, MA, BP, LH, MSFT, ARKK, FTNT, GOOGL, QQQ, RPV, COST, SQ, SCHD, DHR, ARKQ, ADBE, ITA, V,

LULU, GS, NOW, SCHW, RSP, ZM, XLB, BRK.B, GIB, BAX, CRM, ANTM, UPS, CHD, TSM, AMZN, IYW, VOO, FDN, ABBV, NFLX, LMT, IWN, GRMN, MA, BP, LH, MSFT, ARKK, FTNT, GOOGL, QQQ, RPV, COST, SQ, SCHD, DHR, ARKQ, ADBE, ITA, V, Reduced Positions: AAPL, JNJ, AVGO, TMO, MU, TTE, KO, RIO, CMCSA, PM, NEM, MMM, HD, ALL, DE, XLK, UNH, TMUS, VUG, IYC, NVDA, ATVI, FB, SH, XLE, PYPL, AMGN, AMD, NDAQ, SPY, FBT, BAC, PTON, GDX, BLK, IHI, XLV, ISRG,

AAPL, JNJ, AVGO, TMO, MU, TTE, KO, RIO, CMCSA, PM, NEM, MMM, HD, ALL, DE, XLK, UNH, TMUS, VUG, IYC, NVDA, ATVI, FB, SH, XLE, PYPL, AMGN, AMD, NDAQ, SPY, FBT, BAC, PTON, GDX, BLK, IHI, XLV, ISRG, Sold Out: REM, DKNG, CATH, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors+socal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 105,174 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 315.46% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 54,706 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1867.84% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,496 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.81% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 4,814 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.73% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 71,175 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2598.07%

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 1867.84%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $351.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 54,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 315.46%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 105,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 2598.07%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $581.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 71,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 3776.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 201,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1582.55%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 123,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 925.82%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 16,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $37.16, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.