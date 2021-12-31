WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom Inc

- Added Positions: LULU, GS, NOW, SCHW, RSP, ZM, XLB, BRK.B, GIB, BAX, CRM, ANTM, UPS, CHD, TSM, AMZN, IYW, VOO, FDN, ABBV, NFLX, LMT, IWN, GRMN, MA, BP, LH, MSFT, ARKK, FTNT, GOOGL, QQQ, RPV, COST, SQ, SCHD, DHR, ARKQ, ADBE, ITA, V,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, JNJ, AVGO, TMO, MU, TTE, KO, RIO, CMCSA, PM, NEM, MMM, HD, ALL, DE, XLK, UNH, TMUS, VUG, IYC, NVDA, ATVI, FB, SH, XLE, PYPL, AMGN, AMD, NDAQ, SPY, FBT, BAC, PTON, GDX, BLK, IHI, XLV, ISRG,
- Sold Out: REM, DKNG, CATH, IWM,
For the details of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors+socal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 105,174 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 315.46%
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 54,706 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1867.84%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,496 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.81%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 4,814 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.73%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 71,175 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2598.07%
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 1867.84%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $351.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 54,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 315.46%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 105,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 2598.07%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $581.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 71,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 3776.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 201,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1582.55%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 123,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 925.82%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 16,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $37.16, with an estimated average price of $35.61.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. Also check out:
1. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC keeps buying