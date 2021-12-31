Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Mastercard Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA. As of 2021Q4, Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA owns 180 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+%26+cie+%28europe%29+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,680 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,046 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 561,942 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 262,495 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 320,404 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 45,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $720.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.76 and $138.36, with an estimated average price of $125.01. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $602.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 146,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 468.02%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 205.26%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 239,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 150.28%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $397.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA added to a holding in Linde PLC by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.

Sold Out: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (IIAC.U)

Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA sold out a holding in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA. Also check out:

1. Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus