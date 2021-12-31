Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys People's United Financial Inc, KeyCorp, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sea

insider
1 minutes ago
Investment company SlateStone Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys People's United Financial Inc, KeyCorp, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Eastern Bankshares Inc, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sea, Upstart Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SlateStone Wealth, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,805 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 192,682 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 77,694 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 129,812 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,060 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 227,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 142,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.9 and $175.1, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 19,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $248.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 136.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 86.18%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Sold Out: (CNBKA)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3.



