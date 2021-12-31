SlateStone Wealth, LLC Buys People's United Financial Inc, KeyCorp, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sea

New Purchases: PBCT, KEY, XNTK, EBC, ADSK, AOR, MRO, BA, IQLT, MNDY, ACN, TD, BX, COP, CME, AWR, BLFY, BHLB, AGOX, BHB, LOW, SCHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys People's United Financial Inc, KeyCorp, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Eastern Bankshares Inc, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sea, Upstart Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SlateStone Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SlateStone Wealth, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,805 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 192,682 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 77,694 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 129,812 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,060 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 227,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 142,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.9 and $175.1, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 19,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 76,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $248.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 136.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 86.18%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

SlateStone Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $75.3.