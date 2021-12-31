Iowa State Bank Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Meredith Holdings Corp

New Purchases: TFC, IEFA, LGLV, IEMG, VYM, LNT, IBDV, IWB, IWD,

Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2021Q4, Iowa State Bank owns 122 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 85,177 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,339 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 1,124,593 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,381 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 478,589 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 49,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.28 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $142.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.103400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.447800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 478,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $265.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 45,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 45,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $3000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $235.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

