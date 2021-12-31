One + One Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets

New Purchases: IDLB, IEMG, SGDJ, SGDM, DEM, CP, FLOT, JPST, URA, EEM, PFE, FRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF, sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Global X Silver Miners ETF, , Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One + One Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, One + One Wealth Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 233,619 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig (IDLB) - 947,593 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT) - 122,839 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89% iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 187,769 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29% Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) - 131,301 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%

One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $30.55, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 947,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $40.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.527800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 27,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 334.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 35,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.567900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 346,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 57.46%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.329800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 80.70%. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.213100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.