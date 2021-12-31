One + One Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets

- New Purchases: IDLB, IEMG, SGDJ, SGDM, DEM, CP, FLOT, JPST, URA, EEM, PFE, FRC,
- Added Positions: ICSH, SILJ, INFL, MINT, URNM, ACIO, ADME, CCJ, DNN, PXF, OSCV, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: PXH, SIL, GDX, EWU, FYT, WIZ, IVAL, AMLP, IVOL, MSFT, AMZN, RZV, AAPL, V, FB, JNJ, PDN, DALI, FVC, GOOGL, IQV, EL, CMCSA, MRK, ABBV, UNH, TGT, XOM,
- Sold Out: PSCE, KSU, PSLV, KD,
For the details of One One Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+++one+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of One One Wealth Management, LLC
- VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 233,619 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig (IDLB) - 947,593 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT) - 122,839 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 187,769 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
- Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) - 131,301 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weig. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $30.55, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 947,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $40.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.527800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 27,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 334.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 35,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.567900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 346,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 57.46%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.329800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 80.70%. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.213100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (PSCE)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio. The sale prices were between $6.67 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.73.Sold Out: (KSU)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
One + One Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of One One Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. One One Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. One One Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One One Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One One Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs