Oak Family Advisors, Llc Buys Mastercard Inc, VMware Inc, Alico Inc, Sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Ares Capital Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

- New Purchases: EVA, TSLA, LSXMA, HD, TMO, DIS, COST, HON, ZBRA, BOWL, DHR, CTAS, NVEC, PEP, BLK,
- Added Positions: MA, VMW, ALCO, VTIP, LSXMK, AAPL, RYAN, GOOGL, AMZN, AZN, ICAD, GOOG, KYN, BDC, XLY, MSFT, IWM, JPM, MMP, BTG, MGY, CVX, BATRK, EPD, SYK, SANW, WDC, WMT, AQB, SNY, CSCO, KMI, HQH, EOG, TEN, IAU, IQLT, PACK, VTGN, NOTV, FB, CODI, CLAR, TRC, IWD, PWFL, MAT, UNF, TSCO, KERN, EYEN, LIND, PNR, A, NYT, TGNA, GILD, AUD, AUD, IDA, LKQ, MGA, TAP, MSI, CMC, QGEN, RSG, RMD, UTI, WAB, DCI, GLW, OC,
- Reduced Positions: ARCC, NOC, NTR, DELL, ABBV, BPOP, LMT, TSM, EWU, QCOM, DVYE, PRU, SCHF, CWST, MBII, MINT, QDEL, SEAS, MAS, FSLR, ACWX, ABT, WFC, INFO, CHKP, UBER, FIVG, HQL, BATRA, FWONA, AES, PFE, MOO, VXUS, CNMD, SPY,
- Sold Out: ERIC, FE, VGSH, IVOL, SCHE, VV,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,500 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 262,820 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 54,214 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,139 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 50,751 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17%
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Enviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 31,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $602.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $373.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 761.90%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $397.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 15,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 169.91%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 42,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alico Inc (ALCO)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alico Inc by 829.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 86,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc by 60.79%. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $3000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.17.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Oak Family Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.
