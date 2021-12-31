Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, First Trust Enhanc

- New Purchases: VOOV, VEU, SMH, COMT, VGK, EMXC, SCHP, VBR, FXI, UEC, VCSA, KULR, MX, MED, ONL,
- Added Positions: TIP, SRLN, FTXR, XSD, FTSL, IWY, DGRO, VCR, SOXX, PRN, IHI, MGK, IYW, UNH, IYF, GRID, CSM, PFFD, IXN, FAD, VFH, IJS, FIW, SPHQ, CIBR, XLE, ESGV, VUG, PANW, IYM, IWM, RDVY, LEGR, ECLN, FXO, SRVR, FNV, TSLA, XOM, CVX, VBK, AMC,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, FCOM, FTSM, PGX, FAN, BBH, HTEC, PSK, FBT, PJP, FB, XBI, SKYY, RHS, MA, SDY, AMZN, FPE, LHX, V, FMB, VGT, VPU, NKE, VDC, VOX, DIS, XLU, FNY, VCSH, FTGC, SMG, FIDU, QLD, PYPL, ICLN, FXG, FEMS, JNJ, DTN, MMM, MCR, VZ, MRNA, ORCL, SQ, JETS, IXP, RPV, BLOK, PEJ, ARKW, EDOW, TAN, BA, FXU, ROBT, FTC, FVD, USMV, CBRL, EXG, DOD, SNA, BRK.B, AEP, FEM, SDVY, PLUG, IBM, PFE, PPA, PKW, RGI, KD,
- Sold Out: PSX, DFAX, DOCU, W, BMY, PENN, IRBT, JBLU, HTGC, LMT, GGN, QUAL, RNDV, IDU, FIXD, RLFTF, VSGX, RKT, PSFE, FUTY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 82,606 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 104,933 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 70,910 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,157 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 23,125 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $150.451700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $282.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.623700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 70,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 418.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.555800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI by 244.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $208.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 150.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.16 and $121.48, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $98.28, with an estimated average price of $78.95.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.
