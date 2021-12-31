Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Organon, Boston Scientific Corp

- New Purchases: HSY, LOW, TER, WEC, DLN,
- Added Positions: VRTX, IJR, CDK, INTC, UBER, MAS, NVDA, NKE, MA, CL, NEE, MCD, TSLA, VB, COIN, VO, PPG, CRM, MMM, MS, CAT, WTRG,
- Reduced Positions: FB, MSFT, GOOGL, NTR, MMC, CVS, EW, AAPL, BAC, UPS, GOOG, FISV, PG, LH, ECL, DCI, STZ, COST, OGN, RTX, USB, BSX, APH, WTS, ZBH, WMT, GWW, CARR, UNP, IVV, IWM, VTI, CMCSA, BMY, IEFA, AMRC, XYL, CVX, ALC, CSL, OTIS, CNI, POR, IJH, ACGL, IWV, SPY, VEA, AMGN, IBM, PFE, MDT, MAR, RDS.A, SYY, ITW, UL, IDXX, ORCL, FDX, VZ, XOM, EMR, WM, DEO, DHR,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, PYPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 358,456 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,951 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 527,653 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 29,819 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 284,280 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $197.939800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $251.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 247,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 225.05%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 108,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 96.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
