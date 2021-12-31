Cavalier Investments, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

New Purchases: SPIP, XYLD, SPYV, RYLD, USOI, NVDA, MCO, ORCL, TYL, AMP, SCHW, BAC, RJF, JPM, PAYC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cavalier Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cavalier Investments, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,435 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.38% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 154,162 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 41,188 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 70,772 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90% Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) - 575,952 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.04%

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.552800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 276,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 148,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 112,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 84,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Call ETN IOPV. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $5.317500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 394,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 44,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 211.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.937900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 333,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 749,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 154,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $282.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 70,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $50.61, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91.

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.