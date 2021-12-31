Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cavalier Investments, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

Investment company Cavalier Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF, Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cavalier Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cavalier Investments, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cavalier Investments, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,435 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.38%
  2. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 154,162 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98%
  3. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 41,188 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 70,772 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90%
  5. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) - 575,952 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.04%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.552800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 276,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 148,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 112,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 84,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Call ETN IOPV (USOI)

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Call ETN IOPV. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $5.317500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 394,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cavalier Investments, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 44,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 211.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.937900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 333,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI)

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 749,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 154,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $282.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Cavalier Investments, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 70,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $50.61, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Sold Out: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Cavalier Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.



