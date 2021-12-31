Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, Sells Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: KCCA,

KCCA, Sold Out: PDD,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, sells Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. As of 2021Q4, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 12,518,000 shares, 94.83% of the total portfolio. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,123,202 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 970,151 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E (KCCA) - 495,826 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) - 110,000 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 495,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.