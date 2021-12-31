Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, Sells Pinduoduo Inc

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, sells Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. As of 2021Q4, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 12,518,000 shares, 94.83% of the total portfolio.
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,123,202 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 970,151 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio.
- Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E (KCCA) - 495,826 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) - 110,000 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio.
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 495,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.
