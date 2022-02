DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Mastercard Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Honeywell International Inc

Frankfurt, 2M, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Nutrien, sells Visa Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Citigroup Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of 2021Q4, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1424 stocks with a total value of $41.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,000,001 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,978,964 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Linde PLC (LIN) - 3,985,986 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 385,621 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 323,093 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $195.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 397,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 106,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 179,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $397.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,109,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 575,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $251.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,993,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 407.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.723200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,534,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 396.97%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,245,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 382.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 943,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59.