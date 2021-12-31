Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Security Asset Management Buys Twilio Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Investment company Security Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Blackstone Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Security Asset Management owns 84 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Security Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Security Asset Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,090 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,908 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,233 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,399 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,641 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $198.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.



