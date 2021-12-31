Security Asset Management Buys Twilio Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TWLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Blackstone Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Security Asset Management owns 84 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,090 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,908 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,233 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,399 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,641 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $198.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.