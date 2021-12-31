TrueWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Heico Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: HEI.A, FVD, SPTS, PG, FIXD, IAGG, XHB, BWZ, RF, USIG, PAWZ, DVY, AMZN, TMO, IBM, DIS, ZTS, AFL, FDL, MA, EMHY, MSCI, MCD, TTAI, FB, RCS, LIN, ABBV, NVG, O, DUK, WMT, AXP, LMT, DNP, MS, ETN, IJH, CMCSA, CSCO,
- Added Positions: SFBS, AGG, MGC, VEA, VO, AAPL, BKT, FTGC, TIP, FTSL, MSFT, FPE, IGSB, IJR, VWO, IJS, LMBS, FXO, PFE, DIA, IVV, FALN, SO, JNJ, VNQ, VUG, T, BNDX, TTAC, VAW, IUSB, SCHD, SJNK, VTV, ACN, GOOGL, BSV, TGT, VMBS, VB, GOVT, VZ, TSLA, ESGU, GD, VCSH, USMV, PFF, DBEF, IWD, CVX, IYW, CLX, BLV, RDVY, BIV, PSCH, EFG, CIBR, HON, FMB, KMI, EFV, LLY, XLB, JPM, PRU, NUV, MBB, NZF, LEGR, IVE, IBB, SDY, EDV, IYH, XLV, XLY, XMLV, JPUS, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: HD, SPAB, XLE, FCTR, QQQ, SCHG, VIG, XOM, SPLV, SPHD, PGX, IXN, IYF, MTUM, VLUE, ESGE, DGRO, HDV, FSTA, SCHE, EMB, XLK, BAC, SHY, SHAG, SCHZ, QUAL, ITA, ELY, SLYG, CODI,
- Sold Out: DAL, XLI, COMT,
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 33,790 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,032 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 98,760 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.61%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 22,600 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 175,720 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.852100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 184.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 98,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 35,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 243.99%. The purchase prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7. The stock is now traded at around $161.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc by 880.56%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.389900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 143,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.029800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.
