TrueWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Heico Corp, Sells The Home Depot Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Delta Air Lines Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Heico Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells The Home Depot Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Delta Air Lines Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 33,790 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,032 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 98,760 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.61% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 22,600 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 175,720 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.852100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 184.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 98,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 35,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 243.99%. The purchase prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7. The stock is now traded at around $161.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc by 880.56%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.389900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 143,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.029800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.