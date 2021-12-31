Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

- New Purchases: MNDT, S, S, MANT, KD, AVGO, FORG, BAH, FOXF, LICY, LX, PAYA, PSFE, PAYO,
- Added Positions: GOOG, SCWX, HD, FMC, BCPC, CVGW, DOLE, BLL, OI, DE, TTCF, AGCO, JBT, NEOG, GPK, LNN, BYND, AVO, APPH, SXT, IFF, BB, NLOK, VMI, OTLY, SMG, MFGP, JAZZ, WRK, OSPN, IP, PING, IBM, ARNA, CRWD, TUFN, LNDC, BMI, CGNT, CGNT, OKTA, GRWG, AKAM, CHKP, NABL, MORN, MCFE, RDWR, AMRS, NTCT, CARA, SPLK, VRNS, CVLT, HYFM, IGC, TEVA, AGFY, NVS, PRGO, CGNX, SLVM, ZYNE, TENB, SWI, WEX, GNTX, HRB, EDU, VRSN, HSIC, BR, PNFP, NDAQ, DAO, GHC, STRA, YQ, UGRO, JW.A, ZH, COUR, ATGE, DUOL, PRDO, TWOU, SKIL, GOTU, LRN, LOPE, DQ, YCBD, TAL, WTER, BFAM, CHGG, BOXL, HMHC, BNED, CRBP, NBEV,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, BRK.B, V, NET, ZS, FB, MA, INTC, FTNT, NVDA, JNJ, PG, MITK, MRK, MIME, CSCO, ADBE, MKL, PEP, ACN, TSM, RPD, NKE, TXN, UPS, SPGI, WM, INTU, TSCO, FAST, CMI, ZTS, MMM, LLY, ATEN, EXPD, AMT, CLX, TMO, PANW, QLYS, MAS, ABBV, ANET, HOLX, TEL, EBAY, MSCI, TER, TJX, GRMN, ITW, PFE, CL, ORCL, AXP, MDLZ, ANSS, STE, CFG, MET, BLK, VZ, CVX, PPG, STT, ADSK, FBHS, XYL, ROP, PAYX, EMN, VHC, XOM, ALLE, JPM, PEG, EL, MO, CYBR, CDNS, KO, USB, ADP, RTX, ALRM,
- Sold Out: ARD, ZIXI, TGT, COST, NFLX, MCO, GNRC, AMAT, LRCX, IDXX, FDS, CTSH, EW, RHI, AMD, EA, NOW, CHRW, JKHY, CBRE, BBY, GWW, AMGN, TROW, ALGN, ETSY, LULU, YUM, SNA, MTD, REGN, MMC, CTAS, EQIX, LOW, POOL, AVY, CHD, KEYS, VEEV, ILMN, KMB, LII, WAT, VRTX, UNP, ATVI, DGX, SWKS, SHW, ZME,
For the details of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davy+global+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,323 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,143 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 996.59%
- FMC Corp (FMC) - 130,361 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 104,611 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 71,969 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69%
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 74,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 214,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 74,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mantech International Corp (MANT)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.09 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.361700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 184,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $599.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 996.59%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2998.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in SecureWorks Corp by 264.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 220,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $373.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 73.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 231,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 142,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $6.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 302,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ARD)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Davy Global Fund Management Ltd keeps buying