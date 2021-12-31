Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

New Purchases: MNDT, S, S, MANT, KD, AVGO, FORG, BAH, FOXF, LICY, LX, PAYA, PSFE, PAYO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Mandiant Inc, Mantech International Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, , , Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owns 219 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,323 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,143 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 996.59% FMC Corp (FMC) - 130,361 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 104,611 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 71,969 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69%

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 74,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 214,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.09 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.361700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 184,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $599.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 996.59%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2998.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in SecureWorks Corp by 264.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 220,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $373.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 73.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 231,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 142,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $6.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 302,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.