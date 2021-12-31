Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: QCOM, RSP, VOE,
- Added Positions: PHYS, DGRO, IVV, ONEQ, COMT, VUG, IEFA, IJR, VIGI, AOR, IEMG, VT, VTEB, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: JKE, IJH, CVX, VZ, BRK.B, IDV, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, BNDX, EFA, CSCO, XOM, WMT, ITOT, SUB,
- Sold Out: T, SE,
For the details of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hubbell+strickland+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 351,044 shares, 33.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,472 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 55,906 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 102,405 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 30,754 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $147.950400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.
