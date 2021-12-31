CM Management, LLC Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Travere Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CADE, CADE, AEM, CHK, MCLD, BMY, KD, CLPT, SSRM, PCRX, ATER, RLMD, NWL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Agnico Eagle Mines, Chesapeake Energy Corp, mCloud Technologies Corp, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Travere Therapeutics Inc, BP PLC, EnLink Midstream LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CM Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CM Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 275,000 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 360,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29% Alico Inc (ALCO) - 165,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 2,650,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 450,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in mCloud Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $4.96. The stock is now traded at around $3.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 195,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Bright Health Group Inc by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in National Healthcare Corp by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.83 and $76.35, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.852600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in American Superconductor Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84.