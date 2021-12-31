Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CM Management, LLC Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Travere Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company CM Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Agnico Eagle Mines, Chesapeake Energy Corp, mCloud Technologies Corp, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Travere Therapeutics Inc, BP PLC, EnLink Midstream LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CM Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CM Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CM Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cm+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CM Management, LLC
  1. Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 275,000 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 360,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29%
  3. Alico Inc (ALCO) - 165,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio.
  4. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 2,650,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 450,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: mCloud Technologies Corp (MCLD)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in mCloud Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $4.96. The stock is now traded at around $3.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 195,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

CM Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Bright Health Group Inc by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in National Healthcare Corp by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.83 and $76.35, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.852600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

CM Management, LLC added to a holding in American Superconductor Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Sold Out: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

CM Management, LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of CM Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. CM Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CM Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CM Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CM Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus