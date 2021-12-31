HC Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

New Purchases: VGSH, APLS, AMGN, DYN, UNH, PVG, GMII, GOLD,

VGSH, APLS, AMGN, DYN, UNH, PVG, GMII, GOLD, Added Positions: ALXO, CRSP, PHYS, SCHD, TINV, PSLV, CLDX, BHVN, PAAS, ASND, KL, NEM, SCHA, SCHF, SCHZ, EQX, AGI, NGD,

ALXO, CRSP, PHYS, SCHD, TINV, PSLV, CLDX, BHVN, PAAS, ASND, KL, NEM, SCHA, SCHF, SCHZ, EQX, AGI, NGD, Reduced Positions: SCHR, IYW, RSP, NRGX, IYH, SCHG, AAPL, AMZN, IEF, SCHE, IYF, GOOGL, AEM, MSFT, GOOG, DAL, SPY, PFE, HD, TFC,

SCHR, IYW, RSP, NRGX, IYH, SCHG, AAPL, AMZN, IEF, SCHE, IYF, GOOGL, AEM, MSFT, GOOG, DAL, SPY, PFE, HD, TFC, Sold Out: NFLX, PDD, AWP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Pinduoduo Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HC Advisors, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,156 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 338,870 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL) - 306,438 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 55,584 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 51,227 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 53,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $479.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc by 119.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $42.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $121.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $6.45.