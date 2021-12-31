Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Caterpillar Inc

- New Purchases: XME, UNP, EMR, EL, ETN, PERI, NSC, ARBE, HIPO, CTV, IYW, HACK, MNDT, SNPE, BUG, INVH, AMH, CPT, UDR, XLU, SUI, IWB, MAA, VONG, ESS, ELS, BKR, EWY, EWT, EPI, BOTZ, EWZ, FAN, BBP, FBT, FIVG, ACSI, QTEC, VTI, VEA, UTRN, TAN, SNSR, RWR, VWO, REZ, FTXL, QCLN, PHO, INDY, IEUR, IDNA, IDHQ, IAT, GAMR, MSI, TER, SBUX, SNA, SLB, ROL, PAYX, PH, NVR, VTRS, TXT, SPGI, INCY, XOM, EOG, TPR, FIS, CCL, CTRA, QRVO, ABCL, NVEI, U, BNTX, FTCH, AES, PECO, SHOP, GXO, KEYS, IVT, ZTS, FLT, CSIQ, YUM, WHR, UPS,
- Added Positions: XLV, XLE, VTWO, MA, V, CSX, XLY, OKTA, EQIX, EXPE, ZS, AAPL, DE, NTR, KWEB, FB, GM, TWLO, MTCH, NKE, URI, XM, NVDA, GS, MS, MOS, CNHI, F, RL, MSFT, PVH, AMZN, SMWB, IGV, TBLA, TBLA, KRC, SLG, STLA, PYPL, XHB, TSEM, BLK, WIX, CIBR, VRNT, VRNS, HEWJ, QQQ, ADBE, EQR, FDX, SPLK, S, S, AIA, CQQQ, HEEM, IVV, IWM, JNK, KBA, NOBL, SPIB, XAR, XOUT, MMM, T, MO, CEVA, CDNS, CPB, CVX, CSGP, CAG, CPRT, DHR, D, DUK, ECL, ETR, EEFT, GIS, HDB, HAS, HOLX, IBM, ICE, IP, IPG, IRM, JBLU, K, KMB, KRG, LH, LMT, MRK, NWL, NI, OMC, PPL, PENN, PEP, PNW, PRU, PHM, DGX, SO, TMO, WBA, WAT, WMB, EBAY, MLCO, KMI, SAVE, ZNGA, TRIP, REGI, TWTR, CHGG, SABR, ZEN, ETSY, Z, HPE, TPIC, TTD, SNAP, SPCE, DOW, TW, CHWY, FOUR, VRM, LMND, IAC, DASH, WISH, OPEN, AFRM, PLTK, RBLX, BMBL, KLTR, PAYO, OB, BSCM, CORP, DRIV, FDN, FEM, FTSL, FXI, IEF, LVHD, MOAT, MOO, MXI, PBW, RHS, SPHD, SPSB, VGK, XLB, XLC, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: JETS, CAT, VGT, KBWB, RTX, SMH, PRGO, TGT, ZIM, ORCL, CMG, KRNT, DRI, BAC, C, BKNG, DIS, WMT, SEDG, VOO, AMAT, CHKP, ORA, NICE, NVMI, ALLT, CGNT, CGNT, VCSH, CAMT, MNDY, JPM, RSKD, CYBR, AAXJ, BA, WFC, ACWI, CSCO, TEVA, FVRR, ANGL, SPY, XLF, XLI, PANW, ATEN, BABA, FROG, CLOU, ICLN, IHI, XLP, MAS, NFLX, PNC, QCOM, USB, FTNT, NOW, INMD, EDOC, EEM, EWU, KSTR, SOXX, XLRE, ATVI, TFC, BIDU, VIAC, CTXS, KO, ED, EIX, GOOGL, LPSN, MU, PFE, DQ, FRC, TWOU, PAYC, JD, RUN, CRWD, GDX, ITB, IYC, PAVE, PXQ, RTM, SKYY, HRTX, ABT, ABEO, AMD, AKAM, BMRN, BLKB, BYD, BMY, CAH, LFC, SNP, CHH, CHDN, NNN, TCOM, SITC, EA, FFIV, NEE, FTEK, FCEL, GPS, RHP, GTY, GILD, GSK, GPN, PEAK, HST, INFY, INTC, IHG, INTZ, JNJ, KIM, LVS, LYV, MGM, MAC, MKTX, MAR, MTZ, MSTR, NTCT, PLX, VHC, PTR, RADA, RPT, O, REG, ROST, RYAAY, SAP, CRM, SPNS, BFS, SPG, SKYW, LUV, SHO, NLOK, SNPS, TTWO, SKT, TXN, UAL, UIS, MTN, OSPN, VZ, WIT, WYNN, ZBRA, CVLT, FSLR, ALGT, DAL, IBKR, PRO, MELI, ROIC, PM, TAK, SOL, CDNA, AVGO, PEB, HTHT, CRMD, SPSC, SIX, OPT, VAC, ENPH, TYME, SRC, QLYS, WDAY, YY, ABBV, MODN, RNG, VEEV, GLPI, BRX, HLT, AAL, HEPA, MDWD, PCTY, FIVN, MTNB, SLNO, VKTX, CFRX, CZR, W, UPLD, WK, UE, BOX, HTGM, MDGS, APLE, TDOC, KHC, RPD, AXSM, SQ, OCX, MGP, MBRX, FWBI, TRHC, NTNX, COUP, BL, GDS, HGV, PK, CVNA, VRNA, ARGX, AFIN, NCNA, SWCH, VICI, SAIL, VYNE, DBX, ZUO, DOCU, XCUR, WH, AQST, PDD, TENB, YMAB, ARVN, UPWK, PLAN, INMB, PINS, ZM, BYND, PSNL, NOVA, NET, PING, CNSP, ARQT, SDGR, RNLX, NRIX, SNOW, CCCC, CDAK, MCFE, GLTO, PRTC, AI, LBPH, TIL, AMAM, GLUE, SLVM, ARKG, CEMB, COPX, DBEU, ERTH, FINX, HERO, HTEC, HYLS, IEI, KFVG, LQD, NXTG, PHB, PRNT, QUAL, ROBO, ROBT, SHY, SPTI, TIP, TLH, VGSH,
- Sold Out: IHAK, RCD, MCHI, IACB, SNII.U, CFIV, FGM, ZIXI, WCLD, AMT, BAH, CIEN, DIA, MDLA, CTVA, XP, GRTX, INOV, FSLY, UBER, IR, HWM, SRG, ALRM, EVA, XHE, BILL, NCNO, NTST, ABNB, CFIVU, PATH, KD, ONL, IGSB, DVOL, DXGE, FPE, GLTR, IVOO, AKR, BDX, SVC, HSY, FRT, DLTR, DSPG, CNC, CF, BBY, IDXX, BBD, BLL, AVY, ADSK, AMSC, ALX, ALK, ADC, ACIW, RLJ, CHTR, WU, L, WY, WRB, VRTX, UBA, RPAI, TRV, PKI, PCAR, ODFL, NTAP, LEG, KT, JBHT,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 1,522,179 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 4,950,253 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,181,996 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 110,597 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,696,906 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72%
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,604,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $318.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $161.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,030,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 104.49%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.009700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,977,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1907.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,442,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,950,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 292.70%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $397.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 283,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 206.63%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $235.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 489,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 197128.14%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.Sold Out: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.91.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.79.Sold Out: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd (SNII.U)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.09.
