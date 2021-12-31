Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Clarius Group, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, , Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

insider
Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, , Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Cincinnati Financial Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, AT&T Inc, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clarius Group, LLC owns 493 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,051 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  2. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,379,613 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,452 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  4. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 1,015,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  5. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,021,552 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.339000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 276,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: (ACIM)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $58.17, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 113,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 786.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $267.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc by 2237.90%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 426,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 108.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 128.90%. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.047100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.18.



