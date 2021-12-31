TFC Financial Management Buys Expedia Group Inc, loanDepot Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Alliant Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: RBA, GFS, AGG, MDY, MBB, KD, VGT, XLF, XLI, XLC, SLVM, TW, TSVT, DAPP, SRPT, VGSH, VCIT, WTW, ESLT, MRUS, XLY, XLP, XLV, BX, RIVN, PUBM, POOL, ONL, MESA, LYLT, IEF, HBI, DWAC, CFLT, CCJ,

RBA, GFS, AGG, MDY, MBB, KD, VGT, XLF, XLI, XLC, SLVM, TW, TSVT, DAPP, SRPT, VGSH, VCIT, WTW, ESLT, MRUS, XLY, XLP, XLV, BX, RIVN, PUBM, POOL, ONL, MESA, LYLT, IEF, HBI, DWAC, CFLT, CCJ, Added Positions: IVV, EXPE, IDEV, DFAT, LDI, ITOT, AAPL, CL, SPY, IEMG, VXF, BSV, QQQ, NKE, MRK, GOOGL, NVDA, RPM, REGN, ROK, VB, DHR, APH, CVS, CNI, ADI, ATR, CARR, NVO, PYPL, BDX, PACB, PINS, BEAM, BAC, SYY, UL, U, AMZN, WM, MDT, DIS, NYT, ILMN, REET, HIMX, WMS, FFC, VWO, BND, ESS, XYL, VXUS, HUBS, UPS, ZI, INTC, SE, SI, NOW, SIVB, DNP, CRWD, RVLV, CPRT, QCOM, PLD, JBLU, DFIV, MA, OGN, BURL, MNMD, BHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expedia Group Inc, loanDepot Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Alliant Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, JPMorgan Chase, IHS Markit, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFC Financial Management. As of 2021Q4, TFC Financial Management owns 597 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFC Financial Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfc+financial+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 222,771 shares, 32.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 1,049,019 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 584,824 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,547 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,795 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $485.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.361700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 67070.00%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $186.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in loanDepot Inc by 365.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 98.74%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.