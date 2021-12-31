Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TFC Financial Management Buys Expedia Group Inc, loanDepot Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Alliant Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company TFC Financial Management (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, loanDepot Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Alliant Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, JPMorgan Chase, IHS Markit, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFC Financial Management. As of 2021Q4, TFC Financial Management owns 597 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFC Financial Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfc+financial+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TFC Financial Management
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 222,771 shares, 32.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  2. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 1,049,019 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  3. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 584,824 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,547 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,795 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $485.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.361700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 67070.00%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $186.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: loanDepot Inc (LDI)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in loanDepot Inc by 365.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 98.74%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of TFC Financial Management. Also check out:

1. TFC Financial Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. TFC Financial Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TFC Financial Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TFC Financial Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus