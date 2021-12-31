Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys McKesson Corp, Centene Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Medtronic PLC, Hologic Inc

- New Purchases: MCK, ABT, BIIB, AMED, THC, LH, AZN, ONEM, IRTC, GSK, ARWR, MASI, ITOS, INCY, QURE, KROS, KNSA, MIRM, ICPT, ALKS, AMRN,
- Added Positions: CNC, PKI, SAGE, NVST, HRTX, BMRN, RLAY, ZNTL, GMED, FATE, ABBV, RETA, EW, DNLI, RGNX, NVRO, KURA, DTIL, REPL, ACRS, FMTX, CMRX, SIBN,
- Reduced Positions: ACHC, CVS, HZNP, FOLD, BPMC, APLS, PFE, PTCT, CCXI, AGL, ARCT, ALNY, MYOV, LXRX, MGNX, INSM, IMGN,
- Sold Out: ARNA, MDT, HOLX, ZBH, SGEN, REGN, DXCM, LFST, ABC, NTRA, UHS, MRTX, AERI, BHVN, INSP, ZY, ZYME, RVNC, AVIR, AGIO, PTGX,
For the details of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integral+health+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 225,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%
- Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 409,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.21%
- Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 325,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 70,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 55,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $257.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $133.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $275.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 409,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integral Health Asset Management, LLC keeps buying