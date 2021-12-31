Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys McKesson Corp, Centene Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Medtronic PLC, Hologic Inc

New Purchases: MCK, ABT, BIIB, AMED, THC, LH, AZN, ONEM, IRTC, GSK, ARWR, MASI, ITOS, INCY, QURE, KROS, KNSA, MIRM, ICPT, ALKS, AMRN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McKesson Corp, Centene Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, Amedisys Inc, sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Medtronic PLC, Hologic Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Centene Corp (CNC) - 225,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00% Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 409,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.21% Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 325,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 70,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 55,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $257.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $133.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $275.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 409,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.