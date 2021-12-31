Derbend Asset Management Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and

New Purchases: PFFD, GSY, ESGU, DVY, TNDM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Roku Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Telos Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Derbend Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Derbend Asset Management owns 84 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,689 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 42,738 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 99,318 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,094 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,012 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%

Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 36,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.142100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $121.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management added to a holding in Roku Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.710200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $20.31.

Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.

Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.