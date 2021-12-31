Derbend Asset Management Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and

- New Purchases: PFFD, GSY, ESGU, DVY, TNDM,
- Added Positions: JEPI, PYPL, ISRG, ROKU, SPLG, AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, JNJ, AXP, HD, MSFT, DIS, V, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: NUV, IXC, GLD, GOVT, TLS, ARKK, PAA, CRSP, ARKG, T, PLTR, FB, SKLZ, RTX, IBM, NVCR, SQ, O, SO, GIS, VZ, TIP, ABBV, SPEM, XBI, WY, BIDU, NIO, SCHF, D, PG, JPM, NEE, DD, QQQM, DEA, PFE, XOM, IXUS, AEP,
- Sold Out: FPEI, TDOC, FSLY, QCLN, GPN, MMP, DKNG, MINT, KD, ONL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Derbend Asset Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,689 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 42,738 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 99,318 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,094 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,012 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 36,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.142100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Derbend Asset Management initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $121.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Derbend Asset Management added to a holding in Roku Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Derbend Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.710200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Derbend Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)
Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $20.31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Derbend Asset Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.
