Provident Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Microsoft Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Provident Wealth Management, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 138,870 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 264,507 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 95,845 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 151,465 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 134,599 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $312.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $250.641700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $241.981300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2998.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.