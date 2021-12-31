Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Chegg Inc, BellRing Brands Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc

New Purchases: HRI, ACAD, HRT, ARHS, PTLO, FINW, ARIS, SDIG, ANIP, NVEI, ENFN, NBHC, UDMY, SMURF, MVBF, TJX, GXO, MP, CRWD, AYX, ADBE, WSC, H, TER, CCK, NKE, MTZ, HD, DCGO, AMAT, AZO, CVS, COST, INTU, STVN, PFE, PATH, ZNGA, MDB, VEEV,

CUBI, KRTX, RARE, PING, RIOT, CCB, WHD, FWRD, SNCY, SMCI, MCB, XPDI, TBK, CNK, MASS, MNKD, BHVN, BJRI, OCUL, SKYT, FFWM, FA, VC, MARA, TMCI, SWIM, PLCE, WOOF, MMSI, NVEE, GOSS, CASH, AHCO, BW, COIN, GREE, AIMC, HEES, WAL, MAX, REPL, UTHR, THRN, SSB, HIVE, PPBI, MODN, PLMR, MILC, NDLS, SPNE, SOFI, SOFI, HAYW, FARO, AGS, MC, LSCC, ARVN, FRC, SAIL, BITF, DIOD, GNRC, EYE, TTI, IMGO, PSTG, CRIS, APLT, TRIN, WSM, MSFT, Reduced Positions: BRBR, TTEK, TREX, DKS, RPD, EBC, RETA, GTLS, COHU, MTSI, AMRC, VRNS, DOOR, PRFT, CIFR, HASI, FIVE, CCOI, ARNA, ALKS, TNET, LC, BYRN, YETI, RAMP, ATRC, SBNY, OCFC, PAYA, BPMC, VYGVF, ZVIA, BRP, SMPL, DV, VIAV, TMDX, FRPT, TBBK, WGO, COLL, LIND, EVRI, HUT, JAMF, JAMF, SUM, SEAS, AVNT, PYPL, LOB, HLI, SQ, CVRX, CHDN, CLSK, SIVB, KTOS, HUBS, QTWO, EBIX, HES, HZNP, GOOGL, AMZN, FANG, BKNG, AAPL, LNG,

Leola, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, HireRight Holdings Corp, sells Chegg Inc, BellRing Brands Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of 2021Q4, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 215 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 796,105 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86% Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 522,028 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.02% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 223,589 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 322,386 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07% The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) - 1,190,970 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52. The stock is now traded at around $163.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 118,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 707,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 815,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 867,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 224,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in FinWise Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 566,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 258.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 520,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.64 and $159.4, with an estimated average price of $129.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 229,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 136.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 240,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 210.65%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 709,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 382.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 590,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 2061.85%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 179,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.53.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Sterling Check Corp. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.57.