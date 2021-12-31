Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: XHB, IWB, OEF, RSP, XLG, QQQE, QQEW, LOW,
- Added Positions: FMB, QTEC, SPGP, DIA, FCVT, HD, WMT, V, INTC, LMT, ARCC, SRLN, XLU, MRK, PFF, IYH, IYR, HRL, LLY, RMD, DOV, CSX, CHD, AWK, MCD, HSY, WM,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, NUE, SPLG, JPST, PDP,
- Sold Out: SPYG, VOO, QQQ, AA, DKS, MRNA, CLF, LDOS,
For the details of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+enhancement+%26+preservation+of+ga%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC
- SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 187,271 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 60,546 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 230,853 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 57,787 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,251 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.69%
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11%. The holding were 187,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $252.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 60,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 29,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 34,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $355.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 12,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The purchase prices were between $78.78 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 26,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E (FCVT)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.66 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $41.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC keeps buying