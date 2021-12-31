Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Synopsys Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, , U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: CVS, SNPS, UNH, WHR,

CVS, SNPS, UNH, WHR, Added Positions: FCNCA, BDX, CLX, ILMN, PFE, APD, HON, K, PM,

FCNCA, BDX, CLX, ILMN, PFE, APD, HON, K, PM, Reduced Positions: BA, MSFT, DIS, V, WMT, VZ, GILD, LMT, KO, SMG, QCOM, TROW, LOW, UPS, JPM, IBM, MO, CSCO, DUK, GIS, AMGN, TFC, BAC, SHW, COST, PEP, NVS, NKE, CMI, MCD, KMB, INTC, BMY, ABBV, GNRC, AVGO, VMW, GPC, HSY, FDX, UNP, UL, MLM, SWKS, ITW, EMR, DE, MAR, MRK, TSM, SBUX, SJM, ADM, NOC, AFL,

BA, MSFT, DIS, V, WMT, VZ, GILD, LMT, KO, SMG, QCOM, TROW, LOW, UPS, JPM, IBM, MO, CSCO, DUK, GIS, AMGN, TFC, BAC, SHW, COST, PEP, NVS, NKE, CMI, MCD, KMB, INTC, BMY, ABBV, GNRC, AVGO, VMW, GPC, HSY, FDX, UNP, UL, MLM, SWKS, ITW, EMR, DE, MAR, MRK, TSM, SBUX, SJM, ADM, NOC, AFL, Sold Out: VUG, HRC, USB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Synopsys Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, , U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Physicians Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Physicians Financial Services, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/physicians+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,166 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,553 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,663 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,046 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 52,817 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $107.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $314.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $479.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $781.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.