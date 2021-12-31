Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: KO, KDP, CLX, MO, DKS, GPS, TJX, AMZN, LW, GIS, SOVO, WALD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Clorox Co, Altria Group Inc, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PepsiCo Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 440,000 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 560,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89% Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) - 250,000 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.10% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 400,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 150,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.26%

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.92%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $166.597000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 111.26%. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $112.73, with an estimated average price of $104.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 130.77%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34.