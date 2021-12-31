Sigma Planning Corp Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells First Trust International IPO ETF, Crocs Inc, FIRST TR LARGE CAP

- New Purchases: SKYY, AU, TER, CFVI, TASK, BUFR, FNDX, TAXF, TECB, ARCH, BLDR, CENX, SNV, UCTT, XRX, AMH, IRT, BOOT, PSTG, SNDR, NMRK, ALGM, COIN, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, PID, TPLE, RIOT, AGO, BLL, BWA, CPB, CP, CNC, CIEN, DPZ, EGLE, EPR, EXTR, FICO, FRME, GPN, GFI, HMY, IPAR, LTC, JEF, MIDD, ON, OLN, CDMO, PRFT, PRGO, NTR, PFG, RGLD, SCCO, TRI, TWI, UVV, GWW, WAB, RNP, WU, EXK, JAZZ, IGT, HI, RILY, EFC, PLAY, AMBA, LAND, TRUP, FTV, LW, BJ, TW, MTTR, JXN, BROS, DWAC, AGOX, BUFD, CLOU, DBAW, DEED, ESG, EWU, FAUG, FDHY, FNOV, GCC, HMOP, IVOV, IYK, NUSI, ONEY, PHO, PICB, PJAN, REET, RHS, RYLD, SFYF, SRVR, SYLD, TDTF, TILT, TLH, UUP, VIOV, WCLD, XSLV, XSVM, XVV, ESTE, IMMR, KGC, NGD, HIVE, JQC, AMPE, ORC, CLVS, LPTX, OPGN, MBRX, HUT, BITF, LTRN, INAB, CLOV, MNTS, PSCE, SPFF,
- Added Positions: IVV, FTSM, LMBS, QQQ, RDVY, TIP, SPY, NKE, IJR, PDI, SHY, XLV, CIBR, FPE, IJH, VOO, AAPL, FTSL, IVW, SPLV, STIP, XLG, CVX, DHI, COWZ, MGK, SCHP, XLF, NEE, GOOGL, DGRO, IUSV, SCHD, VO, XLE, PG, DLN, FHLC, IEMG, IVE, JVAL, VTI, AMZN, COST, FDX, MA, ANET, ABNB, IEFA, UCON, VEA, VPU, AXP, AMGN, BAC, C, HL, JNJ, MS, NVDA, NEM, PLUG, UPS, GOF, FTNT, GNRC, ABBV, ZI, U, ASO, AFRM, RBLX, FREL, FXD, FXN, ITB, MUB, PRF, QYLD, RWL, SCHG, VB, VTV, VTWO, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AEP, ARCC, BTI, CVS, CSCO, KO, DUK, ECL, LLY, XOM, F, GS, HSY, ISRG, JPM, KLAC, LRCX, LOW, MGM, MRVL, MKC, MPW, MRK, MET, VTRS, NFLX, NI, PAYX, PEP, PSA, O, CRM, SLB, SBUX, SYNA, TJX, TREX, URI, X, UNH, VMI, WRB, ET, RQI, LULU, VMW, KKR, KMI, FB, APAM, TWTR, CHGG, GOOG, MC, TWLO, RA, MDNA, ZS, PD, DDOG, BEPC, DOCN, AGG, AIRR, ALTL, ANGL, ARKK, BIBL, BNDC, BNDX, BSBE, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSV, DES, EFA, EFAV, EFG, EFV, EMB, EMXC, ESGU, EWRE, FALN, FBND, FCOM, FDIV, FDL, FDT, FNCL, FTXO, FVD, FXR, HDV, HYGV, HYS, IAU, IGOV, IGV, IQDY, IQLT, IUSB, IUSG, IWF, IWN, IXC, IYE, JEPI, LIT, MEAR, MOAT, PAVE, PSJ, QTEC, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, SECT, SLV, SMDV, SMH, SMMD, SRLN, STPZ, SUB, VEU, VLUE, VNQ, VONV, VT, VTIP, VUG, VYM, XLSR, XLY, CB, PLD, ASML, SRPT, ACN, A, ALB, LNT, ALL, NLY, AINV, AMAT, ARCB, ADSK, BP, GOLD, BBY, BLK, SAM, BSX, BYD, CSX, ELY, CAH, CME, CHDN, CI, CSGP, CL, CMA, NNN, CAG, COP, GLW, CMI, DEO, DLR, DOV, EIX, EA, EMR, ECPG, EPD, BEN, FCEL, ONCT, GD, GPC, GILD, MNST, HIG, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, ICE, INTU, JCI, K, GOGL, LEG, LYV, APTO, MMP, MFC, MAR, MEIP, MAS, SPGI, MDT, MCHP, NICE, NYMT, NG, NVAX, NVO, ORLY, OXY, OMC, OKE, OSTK, PAAS, PBCT, PKI, PHG, PNW, PXD, PBI, PRU, QCOM, DGX, REGN, RCII, RSG, ROK, ROP, RY, RCL, RDS.A, STM, SJT, STX, SRE, SHW, SSRM, SPG, SONY, LUV, SWN, TRV, SYK, RGR, TXN, TSCO, TSN, UL, OLED, VLO, VTR, WBA, WDC, WY, WYNN, XEL, VVR, CEF, DNP, FAX, CIK, IAF, GAB, TSI, RVT, MIY, VMO, NEA, BLE, BHK, HYT, GDV, UTF, FEN, GGN, ETB, BDJ, TCRT, QQQX, BTZ, MVO, BR, AWP, DFS, PLG, MASI, MELI, ULTA, MSCI, TWO, BIP, SBLK, FNV, BTG, AG, KDP, BUD, CHTR, CBOE, BBN, PHYS, LYB, GEVO, NOW, PANW, SUN, NID, FUBO, ZTS, ICLR, KIO, EIGR, HLT, SABR, CCS, NEP, VSTO, ETSY, SHOP, KHC, TEAM, EDIT, SITE, ZOM, CWH, AFIN, SE, CUE, XCUR, LQDA, PRVB, SONO, ESTC, JMIA, ZM, UBER, CARR, BIPC, NKLA, SNOW, FSR, MP, GLBE, SOFI, SOFI, ACWV, AGZ, ARKQ, AVDV, AVUV, BJAN, BLOK, BLV, BSCE, BSDE, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, CALF, CARZ, CGW, CORP, DEF, DFAI, DIA, DIVO, DNL, DON, DOO, DSI, EEMS, EMLC, EMLP, EWJ, FCVT, FDIS, FDLO, FDRR, FDVV, FGD, FIDU, FINX, FIW, FMAT, FNDF, FPX, FQAL, FSMB, FVC, FXL, FXO, FYT, GNR, GRID, HACK, HYD, HYLD, HYMB, IAT, ICF, IDU, IDV, IETC, IEUR, IFRA, IPAY, IWB, IWC, IWD, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IWV, IXJ, IYY, JETS, JKG, JKJ, KBWB, KNG, KRE, LOUP, MDIV, MDYV, MJ, NULG, NUSC, NXTG, OIH, PCY, PFXF, PJUL, PSCH, PSI, PWV, PZA, QCLN, QQEW, RYT, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SDOG, SGOL, SHV, SHYD, SLQD, SOXX, SPDW, SPEM, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPSB, SPSM, SPYD, SPYV, SUSA, TDIV, TOKE, TPSC, USHY, UTRN, VBK, VDC, VDE, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VIG, VIGI, VIS, VOE, VOOG, VOT, VPL, VRP, VTEB, VTWV, VWOB, XBI, XHB, XHE, XLU, XMHQ, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: FPXI, CROX, FEX, MRNA, MTUM, SPHB, RSP, TROW, PTBD, TLT, PYPL, IGSB, RPG, NUE, NET, DKS, BX, DOCU, XLI, COF, BBWI, FNK, FTC, RWJ, MSFT, AA, FIXD, FTGC, HUBS, DOW, BIV, IJS, ITOT, CAT, CLF, PENN, DIS, TSLA, BABA, TDOC, PINS, DKNG, FTA, GLD, ICVT, IJT, IWY, IYR, XLB, T, VIAC, CDE, ETN, LMT, PTC, SWKS, WFC, PHK, TITN, PSLV, NVTA, CRWD, UPST, FBT, FEM, FNX, GDX, HYG, IJJ, IJK, IWM, MINT, USMV, MO, AMT, AZN, BIDU, BDX, BRK.B, BA, BMY, BF.B, CTRA, DHR, DVN, EW, FITB, HD, DIN, INTC, CASH, MU, NTAP, NVS, PFE, SYY, TSM, UAL, VRTX, WMT, WM, ZBH, CMG, ZTR, ZTR, DAL, RUN, SQ, SNAP, HFRO, NIO, YETI, INMD, PLTR, STEM, AOK, ARKF, ARKG, BND, DTD, ESGE, FEP, FMF, FTEC, FXH, FYC, GOVT, GSY, HYLS, IEO, INDA, ISTB, IXUS, IYW, MMLG, ONEQ, OUNZ, PDBC, PGHY, PGX, PSEP, QUAL, SUSB, VBR, VCIT, VCSH, VGT, XLRE, MMM, AES, ABT, AAP, APD, ALK, ALGN, ABC, ADI, AGEN, AON, WTRG, ATO, AN, AZO, AXS, BCE, BK, BAX, BBW, CMS, BXMT, KMX, CCL, LUMN, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CMCSA, FIX, ED, CR, CMLS, DRI, DE, DXCM, D, DY, CLWT, EXAS, EXPE, EXR, FAST, FE, FISV, FCX, GE, GIS, GNTX, GSK, HAL, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HON, IDXX, ITW, CEQP, IDCC, IRM, KEY, KMB, LEN, LNC, LPX, MDC, MRO, MCK, NDAQ, NGG, NOK, NSC, OHI, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PH, PVH, LIN, BKNG, PSEC, PWR, RPM, POWW, RIO, WRK, RMTI, SYBT, SIRI, SWBI, STRL, SPH, SKT, OXSQ, TTE, RIG, UNP, RTX, VOD, WPC, WRE, WHR, WMB, WEC, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, TX, FFC, HPS, CHY, EVV, UTG, IGR, CSQ, HTGC, GSAT, AOD, REED, SQM, TMUS, CHW, ETJ, MAIN, CIM, AGNC, EVGN, STWD, XXII, NTG, NXPI, GBAB, GM, EXPI, HCA, NMFC, SAVE, HZNP, DBL, ENPH, SPLK, CG, JPI, RH, OFS, NRZ, ECOM, VEEV, TNDM, ALLE, AAL, ALLY, CGC, ZEN, JD, RESN, PIRS, OGI, BSGM, FRPT, STOR, QRVO, TLRY, TLRY, BW, NNDM, TTD, IIPR, FND, AM, BHVN, IR, ROKU, VICI, CHX, GH, FSLY, CTVA, BNTX, SI, OTIS, RKT, SQFT, HAACU, WISH, WOOF, CLGN, CLGN, DTM, PNT, ACWI, ACWX, AGGY, AMLP, ARKW, BAB, BNDW, BWX, IGIB, DBC, DBEF, DBEM, DFEB, DWM, EDOW, FAAR, FCOR, FDD, FENY, FEZ, FLOT, FLRN, FLTB, FMB, FNY, FUTY, FV, FYX, GLDM, GTO, IBB, IBUY, ICLN, IDNA, IEF, IEI, IEZ, IGLB, IGM, ITA, IXG, IXN, IYF, IYH, IYT, JKE, JKH, JNK, MBB, MDY, MGC, MSOS, NEAR, NOBL, NTSX, PEJ, PTLC, PTMC, QPX, QQQJ, REZ, RYU, SDIV, SHYG, SILJ, SPYG, TAN, TOTL, USIG, USRT, VCLT, VLU, VMBS, VNLA, VXF, VXUS, XAR, XLC, XMMO, XMVM, YOLO, YYY,
- Sold Out: PKO, FRI, PYZ, IT, IVOL, BILL, FRT, SFL, DOCS, IRBO, CCJ, CAR, KOF, UAA, TEI, CVLT, MAG, FSM, CMRE, APO, PVG, PNR, ENBL, RETA, SFIX, BSAE, FEMB, MLPX, NUMG, SRET, URA, ADS, ATR, BGFV, BLFS, EL, LBTYA, MGA, MITK, TAP, PKG, RS, SUI, TDY, TXRH, RDS.B, JPS, AVK, JDD, MWA, JTD, TEL, UUUU, ECHO, ZG, APTV, BLMN, FANG, PCI, NCLH, DRNA, PAYC, LC, BZUN, Z, CRSP, CVNA, LBRT, SGH, BRY, DELL, CHWY, PTON, NARI, ASAN, TTCF, RSI, SKIN, BSCL, COMB, DBA, EMQQ, EWW, FCG, FDNI, FFEB, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, IGE, PFFD, PXE, QTAP, REM, RFV, RWR, UAE, USO, VXX, XDQQ, XOP, ACTG, TEN, TEVA, WYY, CEMI, AEF, EXG, MARK, XIN, SHIP, VET, SRNE, SB, PPSI, ONCS, RLJ, LITB, HTBX, GLG, VVPR, MOGO, TUSK, SOS, TIGR, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,004,574 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 327,151 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,341 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 164,370 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,314 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $109.55. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 38,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.893000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 89,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Sigma Planning Corp initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 247.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 223,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 106.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.760300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 357,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.100800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 472,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.623700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 167,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 114.33%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Sigma Planning Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 113.31%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 264,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.Sold Out: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $91.25.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.17.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Sigma Planning Corp sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.
