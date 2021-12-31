Florin Court Capital LLP Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: XLY, XLU, THD,
- Added Positions: XLP, XLV, IVE, IVW, XLK, IYR, MUB, BKLN, VNM, DVY, RWX, IYT, XLE, FIW, KSA, REMX, IBB, GREK, IDRV, ICVT,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, VTIP, TIP, KRBN, LIT, IBUY, IPAY, CIBR, CWB,
- Sold Out: XLC, XLI, FAN, VCSH, BLOK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Florin Court Capital LLP
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 149,100 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.54%
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 245,300 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 366.35%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 143,300 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.05%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 90,651 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.68%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 155,044 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.04%
Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.331700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 41,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)
Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 366.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 245,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 123.54%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.009700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 149,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 410.68%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 90,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 261.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $78.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 155,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 102.92%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 143,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04.
