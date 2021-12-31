Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dow Inc, Apple Inc, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Magnite Inc, Immersion Corp

- New Purchases: QQQ, RSP, ADBE, IJT, THRY, IDXX, SPYG, ZTS, SCI, VO, IWN, ICLN, URI, VOO, NVDA, DIS, LH, FISV, RPM, FCX, FAST, BA, UDR, APD,
- Added Positions: DOW, AAPL, AMZN, AUB, MSFT, INT, BWXT, STTK, GOOGL, MA, GOOG, CLGN, CLGN, EPAY, BAC, AMWD, LUNA, PYPL, AMOT, V, VTI, NSC, INTC, BRK.B, CSCO, PEP, JNJ, ORCL, RTX, VICR, IBM, ABT, BW, FB, VZ, MDT, VABK, MPW, HDSN, GSK, GPC, USB, DUK, SO, KO, LEG, CARR, OTIS, MCD, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: DIA, MGNI, IWM, KMI, CCRN, MMM, VGT, AGX, ADP, TROW, JPM, GDOT, KVHI, DHR, CVS, BLK, VOX, T, TMO, QDEL, EOG, COST, CTO, SPY, AVGO, WFC, UPS, TSN, RDS.A, MCHP, PGR, ALB, HCKT, CVX, CMCSA, COP, ETN, LLY, GNTX, MDLZ, KR, LOW, PG, QCOM, CTVA, PKI, PBH, VUG,
- Sold Out: IMMR,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 38,851 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) - 389,394 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,752 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 119,962 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,183 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05%
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 41,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $535.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $124.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 27,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $535.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 163.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 130,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.029800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 76,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 123.41%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 316,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 171.73%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 87,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Shattuck Labs Inc by 395.57%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 181,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $6.56.
