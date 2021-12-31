MV Capital Management, Inc. Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FBCG, ATR, SDY, AOS, EPP, EEMV, FOX, ETRN, CDAY, FCPT, SEDG, IVT, AAL, NWSA, NWS, EPAM, SBNY, SASR, RL, PNW, EQT, CP, BKH,
- Added Positions: ABT, ABBV, IWD, IVV, CLX, SHW, LMT, TXN, WMT, FLOT, APD, AAPL, XOM, DIS, ITW, JPM, MSFT, PG, MMM, ACN, GIS, GOOGL, JNJ, WHR, CB, AFL, AMZN, AMGN, AON, TFC, BAC, CAT, CNC, CME, KO, DRI, DD, EL, EXPD, HD, IBM, INTU, KMB, LRCX, MU, NVDA, NKE, PKG, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, SYY, TJX, VZ, WFC, V, GOOG, CFG, AMCR, HDV, AES, PLD, ABMD, AAP, AMD, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, LNT, HES, AIG, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, APA, AMAT, ADM, AJG, ATO, ADP, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BIO, BLK, BXP, BMY, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CVS, CTRA, CDNS, KMX, CE, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CSCO, CTXS, TPR, CTSH, DXC, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, COST, CCI, DHI, XRAY, DHR, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DUK, DRE, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EW, LLY, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, BEN, GPS, IT, GD, GE, GPC, GPN, GS, MNST, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, IDXX, INCY, ICE, IFF, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LEN, BBWI, LNC, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MAA, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NFLX, NTAP, NEM, NSC, ES, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PENN, PEP, PKI, PXD, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PWR, RJF, O, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, CRM, SLB, SPG, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TFX, TER, TXT, TMO, GL, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UNP, UDR, UPS, URI, UNH, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WBA, ANTM, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, WU, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, DISCK, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, NXPI, GM, FRC, NLSN, HCA, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, APTV, ENPH, PSX, NOW, FANG, USAC, NCLH, ZTS, IQV, CDW, TWTR, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, KEYS, AVNS, ETSY, CC, PYPL, HPE, FTV, LW, IR, BKR, FOXA, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, IWM, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: ICVT, USMV, IEMG, IVE, IVW, PNFP, EEM, PGX, IBDP, XLK, CWB, IBDN, IBDO, IEFA, XLB, EFG, DVY, IWN, XLP, XLU, XLV, FCX, HON, NEA, TEL, BYND, AIA, BUG, IWO, PFF, XLF, XLI, T, ATVI, ADBE, A, ALK, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, IVZ, ADSK, BBY, BIIB, BA, BWA, BSX, CPB, COF, CAH, CCL, CRL, C, CMCSA, CAG, CMI, DTE, EOG, EA, EMR, ETR, GRMN, GSK, HAL, LHX, HAS, HST, MTCH, ILMN, TT, INTC, IP, SJM, LVS, MKC, MHK, NRG, OHI, ORCL, PPL, PVH, DGX, REGN, WRK, SRE, SWKS, LUV, SYK, TGT, TECH, TDY, UHS, VTR, WAT, WEC, WYNN, XEL, ZBRA, IIM, LDOS, DFS, AWK, PM, TSLA, FLT, KMI, XYL, FB, GLPI, ALLE, HLT, CZR, QRVO, KHC, HWM, NIO, OGN, KD, ICLN, MCHI, VTV,
- Sold Out: IBDM, FDIS, SPXS, LIT, RSP, KDP, REMX, CHWY, VSCO, BIL, IHI, ITM, MJ, PHO, QQQJ, ZM, ROM, SBIO, SCHE, SPYG, TFI, TQQQ, UPRO, USHY, VGT, YOLO, BTZ, MAN, MPW, NHI, NOV, PRGO, UNM, KTOS, IFN, NVG, UTG, HTGC, KSU, BGS, AGNC, COR, APAM, THW, SQ, NTB, ACIU, CWH, GRWG, CLDR,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 179,555 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 322,467 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.57%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,414 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 373,821 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 255,801 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 331,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $240.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)
MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 815.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 198,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1176.93%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.989200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 192,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 322,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Clorox Co by 7732.43%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $166.597000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 1759.42%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $295.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 675.28%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $186.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.69.Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.
