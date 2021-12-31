Pensioenfonds Rail & Ov Buys Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, Flowserve Corp, Jackson Financial Inc

Added Positions: TXRH, MSFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Roadhouse Inc, sells MetLife Inc, Flowserve Corp, Jackson Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensioenfonds Rail & Ov. As of 2021Q4, Pensioenfonds Rail & Ov owns 38 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 341,485 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 66,291 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 1,341,887 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 443,683 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 553,035 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%

Pensioenfonds Rail & Ov added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 394.65%. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $87.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 989,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensioenfonds Rail & Ov sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Pensioenfonds Rail & Ov sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.