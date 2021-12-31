C WorldWide Group Holding A Buys Adobe Inc, Align Technology Inc, NovoCure, Sells Visa Inc, DexCom Inc, Quidel Corp

New Purchases: ADBE, VRSK, AMPS, AMPS, BEPC, TJX, HHR, MA, OR,

Investment company C WorldWide Group Holding A Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Align Technology Inc, NovoCure, Axonics Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, sells Visa Inc, DexCom Inc, Quidel Corp, Xylem Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C WorldWide Group Holding A. As of 2021Q4, C WorldWide Group Holding A owns 93 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 388,223 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,582,013 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 2,308,331 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,817,957 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 230,611 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%

C WorldWide Group Holding A initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $535.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 785,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $198.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 223,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $504.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 59,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 116.30%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 241,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A added to a holding in Axonics Inc by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $60.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 380,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $75.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 332,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A added to a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C WorldWide Group Holding A sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

C WorldWide Group Holding A sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

C WorldWide Group Holding A sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

C WorldWide Group Holding A sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

C WorldWide Group Holding A sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.