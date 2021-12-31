Smith Group Asset Management, LLC Buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Pfizer Inc, American Express Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Encompass Health Corp, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: AN, KR, DKS, EXPD, UAA, CLH, LSXMA, ATO, DLTR, ORLY, SNDR, EVR, FLO, SNX, GPC, IWF, PSTG, VCRA, CTRN, LSTR, CSL, WAT, BYD, CHH, TPR, WM, GILD, VLO, MSCI, SNV, BEN, NEM, CHK, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zebra Technologies Corp, Pfizer Inc, American Express Co, EPAM Systems Inc, Westlake Chemical Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Encompass Health Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Everest Re Group, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Group Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Smith Group Asset Management, LLC owns 365 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 787,002 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 382,399 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,675 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 240,013 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 123,281 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.17%

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 130,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 311,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 82,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 502,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $117.15, with an estimated average price of $105.27. The stock is now traded at around $93.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 88.17%. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $516.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 123,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 111.35%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 938,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 116531.97%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 142,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $482.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 84,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 149299.09%. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 164,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 110.07%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 386,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54.

Smith Group Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94.