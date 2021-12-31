Emerald Advisers, Llc Buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Chegg Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, BellRing Brands Inc

- New Purchases: HRI, ACAD, HRT, ARHS, RIOT, PTLO, ARIS, UDMY, ANIP, ENFN, SDIG, CVS, AMAT, COST, TTD, DCGO, VSH, U, NTNX, AR, ATSG, PFE, ORRF, INTU, COIN, ARKG, TRHC, THG, MCB, CNNE, UTZ, ONEM, GS, GDRX, ABT, ATIP, CZFS, C, CSCO, ANSS, AMT, ATI, APD, EMAN, PFIS, ODFL, PLUG, QDEL, CRM, TGT, XPER, UIS, TIGO, IIVI, SEM, BURL, JPM, TWTR, GLPI, LC, ATEX, BLD, ALRM,
- Added Positions: CUBI, FWRD, SMCI, BHVN, WHD, SKYT, FORM, MNKD, MASS, PING, VC, MMSI, BW, RARE, TBK, GOSS, SAIL, ARVN, SNCY, KRTX, LIND, CNK, PLMR, REPL, FRPT, TMCI, THRN, OCUL, ZNGA, TJX, FA, GNRC, MTZ, CRWD, WSC, AYX, TER, CCNE, MEG, MKTX, HEES, OC, SPNE, EEFT, MTCH, CCK, MP, STVN, GXO, TTI, APLT, NDLS, WAL, WSM, AGS, PSTG, H, AZO, BYRN,
- Reduced Positions: CHGG, TREX, BRBR, ARNA, DKS, TTEK, TNET, RETA, RPD, COHU, PRFT, AMRC, BPMC, HASI, ALKS, DOOR, MAX, GTLS, JAMF, JAMF, PAYA, WGO, MTSI, DOCU, EBC, VRNS, MC, BRP, CCOI, EVRI, PPBI, FIVE, HUBS, PYPL, LNG, CHDN, ITGR, AVNT, UTHR, NEO, SEAS, SMPL, EYE, YETI, RAMP, AAPL, ATRC, PLCE, CSGP, DIOD, VIAV, JACK, LSCC, ONTO, XPO, SMTC, AIMC, NVEE, LOB, HLI, ROKU, EVER, HES, BJRI, CRIS, DXCM, EBIX, FARO, RHP, GOOGL, NVDA, OCFC, PII, BKNG, SSB, TRMB, KTOS, HZNP, TLYS, CHUY, FANG, VEEV, QTWO, ZEN, COLL, PLNT, AHCO, TMDX, WOOF, TRIN, HAYW, SWIM, CVRX, ZVIA, ALNY, APH, ADI, WTRG, CDNS, CRS, CZNC, ENS, EFSC, EXPE, LHX, MATW, MSFT, MSA, PEGA, POOL, SMG, SHEN, SBNY, STE, TTWO, TGI, WST, BX, LULU, V, VRSK, EPAM, ENPH, FB, RNG, KEYS, SYNH, CFCX, KNSL, MDB, AQUA, MRBK, SPOT, PLAN, PINS, PLTR, ZIP,
- Sold Out: ORIC, ECHO, STER, FATE, TPTX, AVIR, KALV, PASG, CTLT, OLPX, SPLK, FLT, IONS, CHWY, CTLP, TGTX, MRVI, AMD,
- Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 514,227 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 760,889 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 325,253 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 375,996 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.02%
- Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 199,539 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52. The stock is now traded at around $163.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 116,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 717,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT)
Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 802,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arhaus Inc (ARHS)
Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 842,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 358,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Portillos Inc (PTLO)
Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 219,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 4060.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 333,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 296,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 684,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 256,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)
Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 79.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 338,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)
Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SkyWater Technology Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 867,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)
Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.53.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: Sterling Check Corp (STER)
Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Sterling Check Corp. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.57.Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.
