Emerald Advisers, Llc Buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Chegg Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, BellRing Brands Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Emerald Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Customers Bancorp Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, HireRight Holdings Corp, Arhaus Inc, sells Chegg Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, BellRing Brands Inc, Trex Co Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Emerald Advisers, Llc owns 281 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC
  1. Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 514,227 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
  2. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 760,889 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  3. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 325,253 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  4. Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 375,996 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.02%
  5. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 199,539 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52. The stock is now traded at around $163.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 116,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 717,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT)

Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 802,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arhaus Inc (ARHS)

Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 842,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 358,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Portillos Inc (PTLO)

Emerald Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 219,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 4060.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 333,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 296,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 684,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 256,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 79.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 338,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Emerald Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SkyWater Technology Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 867,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.53.

Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: Sterling Check Corp (STER)

Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Sterling Check Corp. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)

Emerald Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.



