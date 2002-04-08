Toll Brothers Announces Verona Estates Coming Soon to Chatsworth

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community coming soon to the San Fernando Valley, Verona Estates. The interest list is forming, and excitement is building for this limited offering by Toll Brothers in Chatsworth, California.

Verona Estates features single- and two-story estate-sized homes ranging from 4,700 to 5,500 square feet, set on expansive homes sites nestled in an established Chatsworth neighborhood. Its prime location offers easy access to freeways and high-end shopping and dining at The Vineyards in Porter Ranch. The first phase includes only eight exclusive home sites with distinct architecture boasting grand double staircases, optional guest suites, prep kitchens, luxury outdoor living spaces, and more.

“Verona Estates is a very special community, featuring award-winning architecture and located in a great pocket of Chatsworth,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “This exclusive new community offers a serene and relaxed atmosphere with the convenience of nearby recreation, entertainment, freeways, shopping, and dining.”

Homeowners will enjoy no mello roos, a low tax rate, and new homes that offer a range of energy efficient features built into the design, including solar panels, tankless water heaters, and energy efficient windows. Residents can also choose from an array of highly sought-after local public and private schools.

This new community will boast a beautiful streetscape including a mix of Spanish Colonial, Craftsman, Italianate, Coastal Contemporary, and Modern Farmhouse exteriors on homes offering 5-6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages.

Set in Chatsworth south of the Santa Susana Mountains and adjacent to the Porter Ranch Master Plan, Verona Estates will join an exceptional collection of Toll Brothers homes in the area. For more information, call 844-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/SoCal.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

