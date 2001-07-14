FORTUNE Magazine Names Ryder Among World's Most Admired Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and commercial fleet+management solutions, today announces it has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies® for 2022. This is the 10th consecutive year Ryder has made the annual listing of companies with the strongest reputations and ranked as one of the top companies within the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry category.

“After nearly 90 years in business, our employees are still the greatest asset at Ryder. This recognition of their dedication and commitment to our company, customers, and the communities they serve is very rewarding,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “For a decade, Ryder has proven that being a responsible corporate citizen is rewarded and the consistent acknowledgment by FORTUNE is an honor. It’s an accolade we intend to continue to achieve for many years to come.”

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list, a ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies, was based on a survey of some 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts. Each company was evaluated based on a variety of attributes, including investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Ryder’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen extends into every aspect of its business. A commitment to sustainability is critical to Ryder’s long-term interests financially, operationally, and ethically. Ryder drives operational advancements around energy efficiency, reduced reliance on natural resources, world-class safety programs, the hiring of a diverse workforce, and through community involvement of its nearly 40,000 employees.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses, encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

